Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
ETD
US2976021046
Mobiliers de maison
|29,6 USD
|-0,27 %
|+3,03 %
|-7,27 %
|23/01
|Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 22 février 2024
|CI
|25/10
|Transcript : Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-7,27 %
|754 M $
|-0,67 %
|8 807 M $
|-4,06 %
|3 819 M $
|-6,33 %
|1 996 M $
|-3,77 %
|1 624 M $
|-4,50 %
|1 512 M $
|-8,40 %
|1 463 M $
|+11,98 %
|937 M $
|+4,60 %
|912 M $
|+3,90 %
|881 M $
- Transcript : Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2024