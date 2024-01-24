Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. est une entreprise de décoration d'intérieur, qui fabrique et vend au détail des produits d'ameublement pour la maison. La société opère à travers deux segments : la vente en gros et la vente au détail. Le secteur de la vente en gros est impliqué dans le développement de la marque Ethan Allen et englobe tous les aspects de la conception, de la fabrication, de l'approvisionnement, du marketing, de la vente et de la distribution de la vaste gamme d'articles d'ameublement et d'accessoires de la société. Le secteur de la vente au détail vend du mobilier et des accessoires de maison aux clients par l'intermédiaire d'un réseau de 139 centres de design gérés par la société. La société exploite environ 139 centres de design, dont 135 sont situés aux États-Unis et quatre au Canada. La société possède et exploite également dix sites de production, dont quatre usines de fabrication, une scierie, une usine de bois brut et un parc à bois sec aux États-Unis, deux usines de fabrication au Mexique et une usine de fabrication au Honduras.

Secteur Mobiliers de maison