    RF   FR0000121121

EURAZEO SE

(RF)
EURAZEO : POURSUIT LE DEVELOPPEMENT DE SON PORTEFEUILLE IMMOBILIER EN EUROPE AVEC UN PREMIER INVESTISSEMENT EN ALLEMAGNE.

16/02/2022 | 18:06
EURAZEO POURSUIT LE DEVELOPPEMENT DE SON PORTEFEUILLE IMMOBILIER EN EUROPE AVEC UN PREMIER INVESTISSEMENT EN ALLEMAGNE.
16 Feb 2022 17:45 CET

Company Name

EURAZEO SE

ISN

FR0000121121

Market

Euronext

Symbol

RF

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1048789_Expansion_portefeuille_immobilier_Berlin_Press_release_FR.pdf

Source

EURAZEO

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Eurazeo SA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 17:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 4 828 M 5 485 M -
Résultat net 2021 745 M 846 M -
Dette nette 2021 3 093 M 3 514 M -
PER 2021 7,61x
Rendement 2021 2,29%
Capitalisation 5 496 M 6 245 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,78x
VE / CA 2022 1,60x
Nbr Employés 19 715
Flottant 54,3%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,85 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 99,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Virginie Sarah S. Morgon Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Audouin Chief Financial Officer
Michel A. David-Weill Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Braida Director-Information System
Cecile Gilliet Investment General Counsel
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EURAZEO SE-6.45%6 245
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.68%118 494
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-5.83%88 816
UBS GROUP AG16.78%70 364
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.15%50 042
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.33%40 548