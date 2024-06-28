Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:38:03.807 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:38:03.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:38:02.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:38:01.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NACON Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:38:01.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:36:03.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:36:02.803 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:36:02.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T15:36:01.26 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T14:21:38.18 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
null 2024-06-28T14:06:02.397 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE OCCITANE Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T11:44:21.073 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T11:44:20.427 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T11:44:19.803 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T11:44:19.163 DeclarationAchatVente Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2024-06-28T00:00:00 2024-06-28T11:44:18.427 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:15.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:13.827 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:11.547 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:09.283 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:07.09 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:04.8 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:02.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:44:00.337 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:58.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:54.917 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:52.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:50.52 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:48.283 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:46.097 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:43.903 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:41.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:39.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:37.253 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:35.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:32.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:30.493 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:28.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:23.357 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:21.02 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:18.71 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:16.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:14.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:12.17 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:10.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:07.823 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:43:05.577 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:42:34.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:42:32.53 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-06-28T11:42:22.193 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-06-28T11:42:14.3 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-06-28T11:42:11.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-06-28T11:36:18.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:10:01.207 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:08:04.49 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUROLAND CORPORATE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:08:03.817 DeclarationDirigeants Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:08:03.197 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:08:02.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document SANOFI Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:08:01.927 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:08:01.25 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:06:03.733 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:06:03.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSOS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:06:02.487 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:06:01.877 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSOS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:06:01.247 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:04:04.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:04:03.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSOS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:04:03.18 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:04:02.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:04:01.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:04:01.26 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T18:02:01.237 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T17:20:01.247 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T16:44:01.877 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T16:44:01.237 CalendrierOffre Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T16:40:01.193 Declarations Document VERALLIA Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T16:38:02.037 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T16:38:01.23 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:52:01.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:50:04.76 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:50:04.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:50:03.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:50:02.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:50:02.127 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:50:01.25 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:48:03.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:48:03.347 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:48:02.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:48:02.063 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:48:01.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:46:04.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:46:04.103 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:46:03.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:46:02.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:46:02.077 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:46:01.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T15:12:01.247 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T14:28:01.277 Declarations Document QUADIENT S.A. Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T14:24:01.277 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-06-27T00:00:00 2024-06-27T14:22:01.923 Declarations Document ACCOR Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Euroapi SAS published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 13:42:07 UTC.