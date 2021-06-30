Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurofins-Cerep
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALECR   FR0013256518

EUROFINS-CEREP

(ALECR)
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 22/06 11:31:07
13500 EUR   --.--%
21/06EUROFINS CEREP  : Rapport du Conseil d'administration
PU
30/04EUROFINS CEREP  : Rapport financier 2020
PU
30/04EUROFINS-CEREP  : Rapport des Commissaires aux Comptes
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Eurofins Cerep : Renseignements relatifs au renouvellement de Mrs Christina Shasserre aux fonctions d'administrateur

30/06/2021 | 12:49
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eurofins-Cerep

Société Anonyme au capital de 75.660 euros

Siège social : Le Bois l'Evêque

86600 Celle l'Evescault

353 189 848 RCS Poitiers

RENSEIGNEMENTS RELATIFS AU RENOUVELLEMENT DE MADAME CHRISTINA SHASSERRE

AUX FONCTIONS D'ADMINISTRATEUR, PRÉSENTÉS À

L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 6 JUILLET 2021

Nom et prénom usuel :SHASSERRE Christina

Date et lieu de naissance :4 janvier 1956 à Saint Louis, Missouri, USA

Adresse professionnelle :15 Research Park Dr, St. Charles, Missouri USA

  1. Activités exercées dans d'autres sociétés au cours des cinq dernières années

Mandat

Début mandat

Fin de mandat

Identité société

Chairperson

1er avril 2014

-

Eurofins Panlabs Inc.

President

1er avril 2014

septembre 2020

Eurofins Panlabs Inc.

Board Member

and

28 février 2017

-

Eurofins Villapharma

Chairman

Research SL

President

28 février 2017

-

Eurofins Villapharma

Research SL

Director and Member

26 octobre 2018

-

Eurofins

Integrated

of the Board

Discovery UK Ltd

Chairperson

and

25 juillet 2017

-

Eurofins

DiscoverX

President

Corporation

Director

25 juillet 2017

16 avril 2019

DiscoverX

Corporation

Director on the Board

1er mars 2021

-

Eurofins

Beacon

Discovery Inc.

Chairman

and

1er avril 2014

29 juin 2016

Eurofins

Pharma

President

Bioanalytics

Services US, Inc.

Managing Director

1er avril 2014

29 juin 2016

Eurofins

Pharma

Bioanalysis Services

UK Limited

Managing Director

1er avril 2014

-

Eurofins

Pharma

Discovery

Services

UK Limited

Director on the Board

1er décembre 2016

-

Pharmacology

Discovery

Services

Taïwan Ltd

Supervisor

26 avril 2016

25 avril 2019

Eurofins

Panlabs

Taiwan Ltd

Director on the Board

27 février 2020

26 février 2023

Eurofins

Panlabs

Discovery

Services

Taiwan Ltd

President

22 septembre 2020

Eurofins

Discovery

Services

and

Products

US

Holdings II, Inc

President

22 septembre 2020

5 mars 2021

Eurofins

Beacon

Holdings, Inc,

  1. Emplois ou fonctions exercés dans la Société Eurofins-Cerep et nombre d'actions

Emploi ou fonction : Administrateur

Nombre d'actions : 0

Disclaimer

Eurofins Cerep SA published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 10:47:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur EUROFINS-CEREP
21/06EUROFINS CEREP  : Rapport du Conseil d'administration
PU
30/04EUROFINS CEREP  : Rapport financier 2020
PU
30/04EUROFINS-CEREP  : Rapport des Commissaires aux Comptes
CO
30/04EUROFINS-CEREP  : Rapport financier
CO
16/04EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : L'Oréal, FDJ, Fnac Darty, HelloFresh, Daimler, GSK, Sco..
16/04EUROFINS CEREP  : Rapport spécial des Commissaires aux comptes
PU
15/04EUROFINS CEREP  : annonce ses résultats 2020
PU
15/04EUROFINS-CEREP  : Résultats annuels
CO
2020L'espoir d'un plan de relance US plus fort que le virus
2020EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Lagardère, Suez, Total, BNP Paribas, Air France, Ales G..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EUROFINS-CEREP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2019 31,0 M 36,9 M -
Résultat net 2019 4,37 M 5,20 M -
Tréso. nette 2019 3,33 M 3,96 M -
PER 2019 -
Rendement 2019 -
Capitalisation 68,1 M 81,1 M -
VE / CA 2018 1,30x
VE / CA 2019 0,90x
Nbr Employés 188
Flottant 4,22%
Graphique EUROFINS-CEREP
Durée : Période :
Eurofins-Cerep : Graphique analyse technique Eurofins-Cerep | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Antoine Duthilleul Chief Executive Officer & Director
Damien Séroux Chairman
Christina Josette Shasserre Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EUROFINS-CEREP3.85%81
MODERNA, INC.124.43%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG16.74%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.23%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.18%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-9.45%28 525