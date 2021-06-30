Eurofins Cerep : Renseignements relatifs au renouvellement de Mrs Christina Shasserre aux fonctions d'administrateur

Eurofins-Cerep
Société Anonyme au capital de 75.660 euros
Siège social : Le Bois l'Evêque
86600 Celle l'Evescault
353 189 848 RCS Poitiers
RENSEIGNEMENTS RELATIFS AU RENOUVELLEMENT DE MADAME CHRISTINA SHASSERRE
AUX FONCTIONS D'ADMINISTRATEUR, PRÉSENTÉS À
L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 6 JUILLET 2021
Nom et prénom usuel :SHASSERRE Christina
Date et lieu de naissance :4 janvier 1956 à Saint Louis, Missouri, USA
Adresse professionnelle :15 Research Park Dr, St. Charles, Missouri USA
-
Activités exercées dans d'autres sociétés au cours des cinq dernières années
|
Mandat
|
|
Début mandat
|
Fin de mandat
|
Identité société
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairperson
|
|
1er avril 2014
|
-
|
Eurofins Panlabs Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
President
|
|
1er avril 2014
|
septembre 2020
|
Eurofins Panlabs Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Board Member
|
and
|
28 février 2017
|
-
|
Eurofins Villapharma
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
Research SL
|
|
|
|
|
|
President
|
|
28 février 2017
|
-
|
Eurofins Villapharma
|
|
|
|
|
Research SL
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Member
|
26 octobre 2018
|
-
|
Eurofins
|
Integrated
|
of the Board
|
|
|
|
Discovery UK Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairperson
|
and
|
25 juillet 2017
|
-
|
Eurofins
|
DiscoverX
|
President
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
25 juillet 2017
|
16 avril 2019
|
DiscoverX
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director on the Board
|
1er mars 2021
|
-
|
Eurofins
|
Beacon
|
|
|
|
|
Discovery Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman
|
and
|
1er avril 2014
|
29 juin 2016
|
Eurofins
|
Pharma
|
President
|
|
|
|
Bioanalytics
|
|
|
|
|
Services US, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Director
|
1er avril 2014
|
29 juin 2016
|
Eurofins
|
Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
Bioanalysis Services
|
|
|
|
|
UK Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Director
|
1er avril 2014
|
-
|
Eurofins
|
Pharma
|
|
|
|
|
Discovery
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
UK Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Director on the Board
|
1er décembre 2016
|
-
|
Pharmacology
|
|
|
|
|
Discovery
|
Services
|
|
|
|
|
Taïwan Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supervisor
|
26 avril 2016
|
25 avril 2019
|
Eurofins
|
Panlabs
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director on the Board
|
27 février 2020
|
26 février 2023
|
Eurofins
|
Panlabs
|
|
|
|
Discovery
|
Services
|
|
|
|
Taiwan Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President
|
22 septembre 2020
|
|
Eurofins
|
Discovery
|
|
|
|
Services
|
and
|
|
|
|
Products
|
US
|
|
|
|
Holdings II, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
President
|
22 septembre 2020
|
5 mars 2021
|
Eurofins
|
Beacon
|
|
|
|
Holdings, Inc,
|
|
|
|
|
-
Emplois ou fonctions exercés dans la Société Eurofins-Cerep et nombre d'actions
Emploi ou fonction : Administrateur
Nombre d'actions : 0
