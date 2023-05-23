|
Eurofins Scientific : Baisse du BPA (2022 : -13,6%, 2023 : -6,8%)
Données financières
|CA 2023
6 648 M
7 180 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
442 M
478 M
-
|Dette nette 2023
3 267 M
3 529 M
-
|PER 2023
|24,5x
|Rendement 2023
|1,60%
|Capitalisation
11 702 M
12 639 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|2,25x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,09x
|Nbr Employés
|61 379
|Flottant
|67,1%
|Graphique EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|60,70 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|65,98 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,70%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs