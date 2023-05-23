Recherche avancée
  Eurofins Scientific SE
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eurofins Scientific SE
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    ERF   FR0014000MR3

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

(ERF)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  12:21:02 23/05/2023
62.76 EUR   +3.39%
12:14Eurofins Scientific, plus forte hausse du CAC 40 à la mi-séance du mardi 23 mai 2023
AO
11:54Eurofins Scientific : Baisse du BPA (2022 : -13,6%, 2023 : -6,8%)
Alphavalue
19/05Ecarts de Rémunération : Le palmarès du CAC40
ZB
Eurofins Scientific : Baisse du BPA (2022 : -13,6%, 2023 : -6,8%)

23/05/2023 | 11:54
© Alphavalue 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 6 648 M 7 180 M -
Résultat net 2023 442 M 478 M -
Dette nette 2023 3 267 M 3 529 M -
PER 2023 24,5x
Rendement 2023 1,60%
Capitalisation 11 702 M 12 639 M -
VE / CA 2023 2,25x
VE / CA 2024 2,09x
Nbr Employés 61 379
Flottant 67,1%
Graphique EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Durée : Période :
Eurofins Scientific SE : Graphique analyse technique Eurofins Scientific SE | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 60,70 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,98 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,70%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gilles G. Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lebras Director-Group Finance & Administration
Christian Wurst Chief Operating Officer-Food & Environment Testing
Féréchté Pouchantchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrizia Luchetta Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-9.48%12 639
SGS SA-6.14%16 546
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-13.32%4 616
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.18.06%1 573
CHINA TESTING & CERTIFICATION INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.-3.41%1 292
EMTEK (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.22.28%645
