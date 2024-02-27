RPT-EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE - LE FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE POUR L'ENTREPRISE AU SECOND SEMESTRE 2023 (400 M€) A AUGMENTÉ DE 47,9 % PAR RAPPORT AU SECOND SEMESTRE 2022
Eurofins Scientific SE
Actions
ERF
FR0014000MR3
Installations et services en soins de santé
|
Marché Fermé -
Autres places de cotation
|Pré-ouverture 08:02:23
|58,64 EUR
|+1,07 %
|59,76
|+1,91 %
Révisions de BNA
Chiffre d'affaires trimestriel - Taux de surprise
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-0,58 %
|12,23 Md
|-3,20 %
|96,18 Md
|+15,71 %
|82,84 Md
|+16,48 %
|30,87 Md
|-5,20 %
|18,08 Md
|-8,47 %
|13,97 Md
|-27,37 %
|12,52 Md
|-13,07 %
|11,31 Md
|-4,03 %
|11,6 Md
|+7,80 %
|11,22 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Eurofins Scientific SE - Euronext Paris
- Actualités Eurofins Scientific SE
- Eurofins Scientific Se - Le Flux De Trésorerie Disponible Po…