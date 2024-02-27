Eurofins Scientific SE figure parmi les 1ers prestataires mondiaux de services bio-analytiques. Les prestations du groupe visent à valider la sécurité, l'authenticité, l'origine, l'identité et la pureté des substances biologiques contenues dans l'environnement (eau, air, sol, etc.) et dans les produits alimentaires, pharmaceutiques, cosmétiques et d'hygiène. A fin 2022, Eurofins Scientific SE détient un portefeuille de plus de 200 000 méthodes analytiques et dispose de 900 laboratoires dans le monde. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe (52,3%), Amérique du Nord (37,1%) et autres (10,6%).

Secteur Installations et services en soins de santé