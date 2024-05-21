Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-05-21T00:00:00 2024-05-21T15:36:06.777 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-21T00:00:00 2024-05-21T15:36:05.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-05-21T00:00:00 2024-05-21T15:36:04.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOITEC Link
2024-05-21T00:00:00 2024-05-21T15:36:03.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-21T00:00:00 2024-05-21T15:36:02.923 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2024-05-21T00:00:00 2024-05-21T15:34:02.943 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
null 2024-05-21T13:56:03.48 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot TRANSITION EVERGREEN Link
null 2024-05-21T13:54:03.007 DocumentOperation Approbation CASDEN BANQUE POPULAIRE Link
null 2024-05-21T10:30:38.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:30:34.443 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:30:30.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:29:09.527 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:21:15.533 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:21:11.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:21:07.993 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:21:04.31 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:21:00.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:20:56.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:14:04.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:12:48.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-21T10:04:03.33 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:18:04.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:18:03.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:18:02.69 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:16:07.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:16:06.357 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:16:05.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:16:04.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:16:03.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:16:02.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:14:06.467 DeclarationDirigeants Document EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:14:05.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOLIFE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:14:04.77 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:14:03.69 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:14:02.783 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:12:07.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:12:06.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:12:05.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:12:04.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREA Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:12:03.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document WORLDLINE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:12:02.74 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:10:06.34 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:10:05.437 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:10:04.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:10:03.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document KERING Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:10:02.687 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:08:07.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:08:06.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARCHOS Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:08:05.727 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:08:04.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:08:03.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:08:02.833 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:06:06.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:06:05.4 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:06:04.493 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:06:03.587 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:06:02.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:04:05.45 DeclarationDirigeants Document MAAT PHARMA Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:04:04.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document GETLINK SE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T18:04:02.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:38:06.257 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:38:05.387 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:38:04.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:38:03.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:38:02.72 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document DERICHEBOURG Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:36:06.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:36:05.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:36:04.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:36:03.627 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:36:02.713 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:34:06.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:34:05.447 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:34:04.56 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:34:03.677 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-20T00:00:00 2024-05-20T15:34:02.723 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
null 2024-05-18T10:40:39.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:40:10.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:40:03.54 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2024-05-18T10:40:00.013 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:36:02.017 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:58.88 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:29.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:25.877 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:22.293 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:19.043 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:15.21 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:11.88 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:08.527 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2024-05-18T10:35:05.037 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:34:54.65 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-05-18T10:34:50.973 undefined Communique VINCI Link
null 2024-05-18T10:32:51.747 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:25:16.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:25:12.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:23:13.747 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-05-18T10:23:09.767 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:23:05.6 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:23:01.457 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:22:57.09 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-18T10:22:52.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 13:40:19 UTC.