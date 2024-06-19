|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:05.213
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:04.353
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:03.477
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:02.55
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABC ARBITRAGE
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:46:01.58
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PIERRE ET VACANCES
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:05.75
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:04.837
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:03.9
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:02.973
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-06-19T00:00:00
|2024-06-19T19:44:01.653
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T16:09:54.561Z
|DepotOffre
|Depot
|VISIATIV
|Link
|2024-06-17T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T16:07:31.958Z
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T16:03:15.26Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T16:01:34.095Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:56:52.611Z
|Declarations
|Document
|PERNOD RICARD
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:55:47.754Z
|Declarations
|Document
|MERSEN
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:53:27.314Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|TIPIAK
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:51:48.488Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:50:43.139Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:48:47.578Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:39:31.387Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T15:36:13.883Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|GROUPE PAROT
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T13:04:46.733Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|2024-06-18T22:00:00Z
|2024-06-19T12:57:39.272Z
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ADEUNIS
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:20:10.56
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:18:10.05
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:18:07.41
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:18:03.243
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:16:09.593
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:16:06.863
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:16:03.233
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:14:09.043
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:14:06.303
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:14:03.227
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:12:33.743
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:12:30.907
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:10:36.353
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:10:33.537
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:10:30.677
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:08:35.543
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:08:31.29
|undefined
|Communique
|CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:08:03.22
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:06:37.643
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:06:10.093
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-06-19T10:06:04.25
|undefined
|Communique
|AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:24:03.727
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:24:02.717
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CATANA GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:07.503
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:06.637
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:05.47
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:04.577
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:03.69
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|U 10 CORP
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:22:02.803
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EDENRED
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:06.407
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:05.54
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VICAT S.A.
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:04.657
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:03.743
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:20:02.827
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:18:07.113
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:18:06.227
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|REALITES
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:18:05.293
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:18:04.437
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SIDETRADE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:18:03.607
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:18:02.747
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:16:07.14
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:16:06.28
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CEGEDIM
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:16:05.443
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:16:04.6
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROBERTET SA
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:16:03.743
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:16:02.84
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:14:08.213
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROBERTET SA
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:14:07.377
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:14:05.933
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:14:03.7
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROBERTET SA
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:14:02.807
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:12:07.18
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:12:06.32
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:12:05.457
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ABC ARBITRAGE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:12:04.623
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:12:03.703
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:12:02.79
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:10:07.28
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:10:06.377
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:10:05.477
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:10:04.59
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:10:03.69
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:10:02.767
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AYVENS
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:08:06.693
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AYVENS
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:08:05.86
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOLIFE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:08:05.02
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOLIFE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:08:04.19
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:08:02.9
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERIGE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:06:05.593
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:06:04.713
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:06:03.793
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:06:02.84
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:04:06.053
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:04:04.477
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2024-06-18T00:00:00
|2024-06-18T18:04:02.767
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MC PHY ENERGY
|Link
|null
|2024-06-18T16:04:04.96
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|FONCIERE TERRE DE LIENS
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eurofins Scientific SE published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 17:49:02 UTC.