Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Euromedis Groupe    EMG   FR0000075343

EUROMEDIS GROUPE

(EMG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Transactions dinitiés : des dirigeants font leurs emplettes
Graphique EUROMEDIS GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Euromedis Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Euromedis Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,90 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 47,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EUROMEDIS GROUPE108.15%31
ABBOTT LABORATORIES16.73%179 514
MEDTRONIC PLC-11.74%134 504
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.26%73 902
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.28%42 448
DEXCOM, INC.93.28%40 479
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group