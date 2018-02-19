



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Transactions dinitiés : des dirigeants font leurs emplettes Graphique EUROMEDIS GROUPE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 13,90 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,45 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 47,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 47,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas 47,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) EUROMEDIS GROUPE 108.15% 31 ABBOTT LABORATORIES 16.73% 179 514 MEDTRONIC PLC -11.74% 134 504 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -6.26% 73 902 BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.28% 42 448 DEXCOM, INC. 93.28% 40 479