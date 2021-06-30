Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Euromedis Groupe
  6. Fonds
    ALEMG   FR0000075343

EUROMEDIS GROUPE

(ALEMG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique EUROMEDIS GROUPE
Durée : Période :
Euromedis Groupe : Graphique analyse technique Euromedis Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,28 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 75,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EUROMEDIS GROUPE4.23%52
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.05%200 283
MEDTRONIC PLC6.32%168 081
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.33%70 145
HOYA CORPORATION5.71%50 251
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.14.68%48 667