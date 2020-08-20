Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Euronav NV    EURN   BE0003816338

EURONAV NV

(EURN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 20/08 15:04:32
7.788 EUR   -2.28%
18/08EURONAV NV : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
24/07EURONAV NV : Bon timing pour anticiper un retour de la volatilité
15/06EURONAV NV : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
ETFs positionnés sur EURONAV NVETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.35%0.41%EuropeActions



Graphique EURONAV NV
Durée : Période :
Euronav NV : Graphique analyse technique Euronav NV | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,86 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,65%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EURONAV NV-27.41%1 977
ENBRIDGE INC.-16.10%66 663
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-5.70%46 580
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-35.16%39 914
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-33.30%31 961
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.73%26 274
