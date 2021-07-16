Connexion
EuropaCorp : PROJET DE TRANSFERT DE LA COTATION DES TITRES EUROPACORP D'EURONEXT PARIS VERS EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

16/07/2021 | 19:13
PROJET DE TRANSFERT DE LA COTATION DES TITRES EUROPACORP D'EURONEXT PARIS VERS EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS
16 Jul 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

EUROPACORP

ISN

FR0010490920

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ECP

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_996323_EUROPACORP__CP__Decision_transfert_Euronext_Growth__FR_.pdf

Source

EUROPACORP

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

EuropaCorp SA published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 17:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 41,4 M 48,9 M -
Résultat net 2021 -47,4 M -56,0 M -
Dette nette 2021 35,2 M 41,6 M -
PER 2021 -1,81x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 85,7 M 101 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,92x
VE / CA 2022 0,96x
Nbr Employés 41
Flottant 15,2%
Graphique EUROPACORP
Durée : Période :
EuropaCorp : Graphique analyse technique EuropaCorp | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EUROPACORP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,70 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 114%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Axel Duroux Chief Executive Officer
Luc Besson Non-Executive Chairman
Régis Marillas Chief Operating Officer
Charles Milhaud Vice Chairman
Patrice Gassenbach Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EUROPACORP-17.27%108
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-17.66%18 168
TOHO CO., LTD.13.79%7 361
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-8.88%4 258
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED8.33%3 734
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.5.70%3 563