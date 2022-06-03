Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Europcar Mobility Group
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    EUCAR   FR0012789949

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(EUCAR)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  03/06 15:13:39
0.5074 EUR   +0.04%
14:52EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1363
PU
14:52EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1362
PU
02/06EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1351
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Europcar Mobility : Document AMF CP. 222C1363

03/06/2022 | 14:52
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

222C1363

AV861

3 juin 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP

(Euronext Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

Syquant Capital

accroissement d'une position longue le 02/06/2022

1 385 000 CFD

0,5072

190 982 818 CFD*/**

code FR0012789949

  • « Contract for difference » (CFD) EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP à règlement en espèce, portant sur autant d'actions EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP, sans échéance.

** Il est rappelé que la société Syquant Capital détient par ailleurs 179 267 182 actions EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP (cf. notamment D&I 221C2442 du 20 septembre 2021).

________

222C1363-AV861

Disclaimer

Europcar Mobility Group SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 12:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
14:52EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1363
PU
14:52EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1362
PU
02/06EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1351
PU
02/06EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1347
PU
01/06EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1334
PU
01/06EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1332
PU
31/05EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Document AMF CP. 222C1323
PU
31/05EUROPCAR MOBILITY : vise un Corporate Ebitda supérieur à 320 millions d’euros cette année
AO
31/05EUROPCAR MOBILITY : vise un Corporate Ebitda supérieur à 320 millions d’euros cette année
AO
31/05EUROPCAR : trajectoire revue en hausse pour 2022
CF
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 862 M 3 071 M -
Résultat net 2022 116 M 124 M -
Dette nette 2022 184 M 198 M -
PER 2022 26,4x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 2 540 M 2 724 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,95x
VE / CA 2023 0,80x
Nbr Employés 7 876
Flottant 93,9%
Graphique EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Durée : Période :
Europcar Mobility Group : Graphique analyse technique Europcar Mobility Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,51 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,42%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Caroline Parot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malène Korvin Group Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre de Juniac Chairman
Damien Basselier Group Chief Product & Chief Technology Officer
Olivier Baldassari Group Chief Countries & Operations Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP0.20%2 724
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-4.53%9 559
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.8.28%8 840
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-19.21%8 321
SIXT SE-17.93%5 474
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS7.02%2 664