Europcar Mobility : Document AMF CP. 222C1363

222C1363
AV861
3 juin 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
(Euronext Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
Syquant Capital
|
accroissement d'une position longue le 02/06/2022
|
1 385 000 CFD
|
0,5072
|
190 982 818 CFD*/**
|
|
|
code FR0012789949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
« Contract for difference » (CFD) EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP à règlement en espèce, portant sur autant d'actions EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP, sans échéance.
** Il est rappelé que la société Syquant Capital détient par ailleurs 179 267 182 actions EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP (cf. notamment D&I 221C2442 du 20 septembre 2021).
________
222C1363-AV861
