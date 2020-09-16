Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Oslo Bors  >  Europris ASA    EPR   NO0010735343

EUROPRIS ASA

(EPR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 16/09 16:20:00
43.19 NOK   -0.48%
17/08EUROPRIS ASA : Le courant acheteur devrait perdurer
07/07EUROPRIS ASA : publication des résultats semestriels
2019EUROPRIS ASA : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur EUROPRIS ASAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.12%0.55%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.83%0.17%MondeActions



Graphique EUROPRIS ASA
Durée : Période :
Europris ASA : Graphique analyse technique Europris ASA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,25 NOK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,40 NOK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 38,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EUROPRIS ASA25.80%796
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION17.01%151 844
TARGET CORPORATION16.27%74 627
THE TJX COMPANIES-6.88%68 179
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION30.06%50 521
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.87%42 285
