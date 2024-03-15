Action EVCM EVERCOMMERCE INC.
EverCommerce Inc.

Actions

EVCM

US29977X1054

Logiciels

Marché Fermé - Nasdaq
Autres places de cotation
 21:00:00 14/03/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
9,35 USD -1,68 % Graphique intraday de EverCommerce Inc. -1,06 % -15,23 %
12:25 EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Jefferies & Co. est neutre ZM
12:25 EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Barclays maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur EverCommerce Inc.

EVERCOMMERCE INC. : JPMorgan Chase de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : EverCommerce Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
EverCommerce aggrave sa perte au 4ème trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires augmente ; les perspectives de chiffre d'affaires pour le 1er trimestre et 2024 sont fixées ; les actions chutent après les heures d'ouverture. MT
EverCommerce Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre et l'année 2024 CI
EverCommerce Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
EverCommerce vend ses solutions de fitness à Jonas Software MT
Un initié d'Evercommerce a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 480 236 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié d'EverCommerce a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 185 100 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Stifel Nicolaus favorable sur le dossier ZM
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Oppenheimer persiste à l'achat ZM
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours à l'achat ZM
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Piper Sandler confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
La baisse de l'optimisme sur les réductions de taux pousse les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme d'actions à la baisse avant la cloche du mardi. MT
EverCommerce annonce des résultats trimestriels à l'équilibre, un chiffre d'affaires en hausse, des perspectives pour le 4ème trimestre et des prévisions de chiffre d'affaires pour 2023 revues à la baisse MT
Transcript : EverCommerce Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 06, 2023
EverCommerce Inc. donne des prévisions de résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
EverCommerce Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
EverCommerce Inc. annonce une augmentation de son plan de rachat d'actions. CI
Un initié d'Evercommerce a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 135 068 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities optimiste sur le dossier ZM
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Barclays confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
EVERCOMMERCE INC. : Piper Sandler toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
EverCommerce atteint le seuil de rentabilité au 2ème trimestre, le chiffre d'affaires augmente MT

Profil Société

EverCommerce Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions logicielles intégrées et adaptées verticalement pour les petites et moyennes entreprises de services. Sa plateforme couvre l'ensemble du cycle de vie des interactions entre les consommateurs et les professionnels des services grâce à des applications verticales spécifiques. L'entreprise sert des clients dans trois secteurs verticaux clés : EverPro, EverHealth et EverWell. Ses solutions EverPro sont conçues pour les professionnels des services à domicile, avec diverses fonctionnalités spécialisées pour les micro-secteurs. Ses solutions EverHealth sont destinées aux professionnels de la santé. Elle propose différents types et échelles de solutions pour les micro-entreprises, y compris les petits groupes et les cabinets spécialisés, les professionnels de la santé comportementale, les branches spécialisées des systèmes hospitaliers, les services ambulatoires et autres. Les solutions EverWell sont conçues spécifiquement pour les professionnels de la remise en forme, notamment les salles de sport, les studios, les clubs de santé, les instructeurs spécialisés et les entraîneurs personnels, ainsi que pour les professionnels du bien-être.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
9,35 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
10,69 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+14,36 %
