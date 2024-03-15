EverCommerce Inc. est un fournisseur de solutions logicielles intégrées et adaptées verticalement pour les petites et moyennes entreprises de services. Sa plateforme couvre l'ensemble du cycle de vie des interactions entre les consommateurs et les professionnels des services grâce à des applications verticales spécifiques. L'entreprise sert des clients dans trois secteurs verticaux clés : EverPro, EverHealth et EverWell. Ses solutions EverPro sont conçues pour les professionnels des services à domicile, avec diverses fonctionnalités spécialisées pour les micro-secteurs. Ses solutions EverHealth sont destinées aux professionnels de la santé. Elle propose différents types et échelles de solutions pour les micro-entreprises, y compris les petits groupes et les cabinets spécialisés, les professionnels de la santé comportementale, les branches spécialisées des systèmes hospitaliers, les services ambulatoires et autres. Les solutions EverWell sont conçues spécifiquement pour les professionnels de la remise en forme, notamment les salles de sport, les studios, les clubs de santé, les instructeurs spécialisés et les entraîneurs personnels, ainsi que pour les professionnels du bien-être.

Secteur Logiciels