Evonik Industries AG
Actions
EVK
DE000EVNK013
Chimie de spécialité
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|20,18 EUR
|-0,32 %
|-0,54 %
|+9,19 %
|12:51
|EVONIK : Deutsche Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZD
|16/05
|La fondation RAG réduit sa participation dans Evonik à environ 47 pour cent
|DP
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+9,19 %
|10,25 Md
|+17,29 %
|66,43 Md
|+2,37 %
|49,89 Md
|+19,23 %
|41,88 Md
|+20,88 %
|26,48 Md
|+11,67 %
|19,68 Md
|+0,19 %
|17 Md
|-21,87 %
|16,12 Md
|+2,17 %
|15,28 Md
|-10,58 %
|15,18 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action EVK
- Actualités Evonik Industries AG
- EVONIK : Deutsche Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat