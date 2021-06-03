|
Exact Sciences Corporation : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
1 722 M
1 413 M
|Résultat net 2021
-461 M
-379 M
|Dette nette 2021
1 136 M
932 M
|PER 2021
|-37,1x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
18 720 M
18 720 M
15 361 M
|VE / CA 2021
|11,5x
|VE / CA 2022
|9,43x
|Nbr Employés
|4 900
|Flottant
|99,0%
|Graphique EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Objectif de cours Moyen
152,94 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
109,12 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
69,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
40,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-30,4%
