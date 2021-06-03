Connexion
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION

Exact Sciences Corporation : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

03/06/2021 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 1 722 M - 1 413 M
Résultat net 2021 -461 M - -379 M
Dette nette 2021 1 136 M - 932 M
PER 2021 -37,1x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 18 720 M 18 720 M 15 361 M
VE / CA 2021 11,5x
VE / CA 2022 9,43x
Nbr Employés 4 900
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
Exact Sciences Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Exact Sciences Corporation | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 152,94 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 109,12 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 69,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Kevin T. Conroy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Graham Peter Lidgard Chief Science Officer, SVP-Research & Development
Sandra Statz Senior VP-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Gary Frings Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-17.64%18 720
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-8.95%11 867
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-2.40%8 060
INVITAE CORPORATION-31.86%5 693
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-37.19%5 211
CAREDX, INC10.45%4 165