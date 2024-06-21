Action EXC EXELON CORPORATION
Exelon Corporation

Actions

EXC

US30161N1019

Services aux collectivités d'électricité

 19:50:21 21/06/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
34,74 USD -0,59 % Graphique intraday de Exelon Corporation -2,18 % -3,16 %
19:02 EXELON CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley à l'achat ZM
28/05 EXELON CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
Graphique Exelon Corporation
Exelon Corporation est spécialisé dans la distribution et la transmission d'électricité et de gaz naturel. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - distribution et transmission d'électricité (88,7%); - distribution de gaz naturel (8,1%) ; - autres (3,2%).
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
31/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
S&P 500
Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
19
Dernier Cours de Cloture
34,94 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
39,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+13,33 %
Secteur Services aux collectivités d'électricité

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
EXELON CORPORATION Action Exelon Corporation
-2,98 % 34,94 Md
NEXTERA ENERGY Action NextEra Energy
+18,92 % 149 Md
SOUTHERN COMPANY Action Southern Company
+12,07 % 86,24 Md
IBERDROLA, S.A. Action Iberdrola, S.A.
+2,61 % 81,95 Md
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Action Duke Energy Corporation
+3,01 % 77,25 Md
ENEL S.P.A. Action Enel S.p.A.
-3,88 % 70,62 Md
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Action Constellation Energy Corporation
+86,58 % 70,08 Md
GE VERNOVA INC. Action GE Vernova Inc.
0,00 % 48,56 Md
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Action American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+8,04 % 46,32 Md
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Action Dominion Energy, Inc.
+5,31 % 41,75 Md
Services aux collectivités d'électricité
