Approbation n° 23-243 du 23 juin 2023
Société: EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Prospectus approuvé en vue de l'émission d'un maximum de 13 904 438 actions ordinaire à souscrire dans le cadre d'une offre au public réservée aux agents indépendants de la société dans le cadre du plan d'achat d'actions.
eXp World Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 14:12:28 UTC.