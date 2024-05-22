Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. est spécialisé dans le transport de marchandises. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de transport aérien (34,9%) ; - prestations de transport maritime (25,4%). Le groupe propose parallèlement des prestations de gestion documentaire, d'assurance, de coordination, etc. ; - autres (39,7%) : prestations de dédouanement, de suivi informatique, de stockage, d'inventaire, d'assemblage d'équipement, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Etats-Unis (35,6%), Amérique du Nord (4,7%), Asie (32,7%), Europe (19,5%), Moyen Orient-Afrique-Inde (5,4%) et Amérique latine (2,1%).

Secteur Frêt aérien et logistique