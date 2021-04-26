Connexion
EXR
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
(EXR)
Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse -
26/04 22:10:00
146.59
USD
-0.64%
12/03
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
: Détachement de dividende
FA
03/03
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
: BMO Capital favorable au dossier
ZM
05/02
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
: Raymond James favorable au dossier
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
ETFs et Trackers avec
Trackinsight
ETF
Var. 5jours
Poids
Rating
Zone géographique
Catégorie et Secteur
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
-0.17%
0.92%
Monde
Actions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...
0.02%
0.92%
-
Monde
Actions - Immobilier
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR ...
0.25%
0.80%
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
2.34%
0.41%
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...
0.40%
0.41%
Etats Unis
Actions
IShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility...
0.10%
0.34%
Etats Unis
Actions
Xtrackers MSCI USA Minimum Volatili...
0.53%
0.33%
Etats Unis
Actions
Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight 1C ...
0.36%
0.20%
Etats Unis
Actions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - Acc ...
0.66%
0.17%
Etats Unis
Actions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - EUR ...
0.00%
0.17%
Etats Unis
Actions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...
0.40%
0.17%
Etats Unis
Actions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD
0.66%
0.17%
Etats Unis
Actions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD
0.70%
0.15%
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - S&P 500 (hedge...
-0.91%
0.05%
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 (hedged to EU...
-0.11%
0.05%
-
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS (Irl) ETF - S&P 500 (hedged to...
-0.24%
0.05%
Etats Unis
Actions
IShares Core S&P 500 Distributing ...
-0.05%
0.05%
-
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA A-dis - USD
1.28%
0.05%
Etats Unis
Actions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA (USD) A-UKdis -...
-0.92%
0.05%
Etats Unis
Actions
Xtrackers S&P 500 1D - EUR Hedged ...
0.02%
0.05%
-
Etats Unis
Actions
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Objectif de cours Moyen
138,71 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture
146,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut
11,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-5,37%
Ecart / Objectif Bas
-35,2%
Consensus
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janv
Capitalisation (M$)
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
27.34%
19 724
PUBLIC STORAGE
19.85%
48 377
CUBESMART
25.05%
8 419
LIFE STORAGE, INC.
19.17%
7 234
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
24.73%
3 206
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
10.21%
2 925
