    EXR

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.

(EXR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...-0.17%0.92%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...0.02%0.92%-MondeActions - Immobilier
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR ...0.25%0.80%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...2.34%0.41%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - Factor MSCI USA...0.40%0.41%Etats UnisActions
IShares MSCI USA Minimum Volatility...0.10%0.34%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA Minimum Volatili...0.53%0.33%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers S&P 500 Equal Weight 1C ...0.36%0.20%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - Acc ...0.66%0.17%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - EUR ...0.00%0.17%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...0.40%0.17%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD0.66%0.17%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD0.70%0.15%Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - S&P 500 (hedge...-0.91%0.05%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 (hedged to EU...-0.11%0.05%-Etats UnisActions
UBS (Irl) ETF - S&P 500 (hedged to...-0.24%0.05%Etats UnisActions
IShares Core S&P 500 Distributing ...-0.05%0.05%-Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA A-dis - USD1.28%0.05%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA (USD) A-UKdis -...-0.92%0.05%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers S&P 500 1D - EUR Hedged ...0.02%0.05%-Etats UnisActions
Graphique EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
Durée : Période :
Extra Space Storage Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Extra Space Storage Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 138,71 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 146,59 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 11,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,37%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.27.34%19 724
PUBLIC STORAGE19.85%48 377
CUBESMART25.05%8 419
LIFE STORAGE, INC.19.17%7 234
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST24.73%3 206
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC10.21%2 925