FactSet Research Systems, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement et l'exploitation d'une plateforme de gestion et d'analyse des données financières à destination des investisseurs, des gestionnaires d'actifs, des sociétés de capital-investissement et des professionnels de la finance. Via la plateforme FactSet, le groupe fournit des données financières et des informations sur les marchés des valeurs mobilières, des entreprises et des industries, afin de permettre à ses clients d'identifier et de trouver des opportunités d'investissement, tout en leur offrant les outils nécessaires pour l'analyse, le suivi et la gestion de leurs portefeuilles de placement. A fin août 2023, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. compte plus de 189 972 utilisateurs. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (64%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (25,9%) et Asie-Pacifique (10,1%).

