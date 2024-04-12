Action FDS FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC.
FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

Actions

FDS

US3030751057

Services d'information professionnelle

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 11/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
427,3 USD -0,33 % Graphique intraday de FactSet Research Systems, Inc. -1,39 % -10,43 %
14:02 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : Redburn favorable sur le dossier ZM
11/04 FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : Wolfe Research revoit à baisse sa recommandation ZM

Dernières actualités sur FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

Charli AI et FactSet révolutionnent le secteur des services financiers en combinant des données financières de premier plan avec une IA multidimensionnelle avancée CI
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : BMO Capital est neutre sur le titre ZM
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : Goldman Sachs toujours vendeur ZM
Le manque de valeur des abonnements de FactSet Research au 2ème trimestre et l'annulation de la richesse pèsent sur l'action, selon RBC MT
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : Barclays neutre sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs financières sont en hausse sur le pré-marché jeudi MT
Transcript : FactSet Research Systems Inc., Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 21, 2024
FactSet : BPA ajusté trimestriel en hausse de 11,1% CF
FactSet Research Systems augmente ses bénéfices ajustés et son chiffre d'affaires au deuxième trimestre fiscal ; réaffirme ses perspectives pour l'ensemble de l'année MT
Les futures boursiers gagnent avant la cloche, la Fed ayant laissé son taux directeur inchangé ; l'Asie et l'Europe sont solides MT
FactSet Research Systems Inc. réaffirme ses prévisions de résultats pour l'exercice 2024 CI
FactSet Research Systems Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 29 février 2024 CI
FactSet Research Systems Inc. nomme Laurie Hylton au conseil d'administration CI
FactSet lance le chatbot Transcript Assistant pour l'analyse des appels à résultats MT
FactSet Research Systems devrait " légèrement dépasser " les estimations consensuelles pour le deuxième trimestre fiscal, selon RBC Capital Markets MT
Un initié de Factset Research Systems a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 1 384 650 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, INC. : UBS est neutre sur le titre ZM
Un initié de Factset Research Systems a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 4 440 317 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Factset approuve un dividende trimestriel régulier en espèces, payable le 21 mars 2024 CI
LoopFX s'intègre à la plateforme de négociation Portware de FactSet CI
Un initié de Factset Research Systems a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 475 820 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Factset Research Systems a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 084 633 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Factset Research Systems a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 872 013 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Profil Société

FactSet Research Systems, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement et l'exploitation d'une plateforme de gestion et d'analyse des données financières à destination des investisseurs, des gestionnaires d'actifs, des sociétés de capital-investissement et des professionnels de la finance. Via la plateforme FactSet, le groupe fournit des données financières et des informations sur les marchés des valeurs mobilières, des entreprises et des industries, afin de permettre à ses clients d'identifier et de trouver des opportunités d'investissement, tout en leur offrant les outils nécessaires pour l'analyse, le suivi et la gestion de leurs portefeuilles de placement. A fin août 2023, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. compte plus de 189 972 utilisateurs. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amériques (64%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (25,9%) et Asie-Pacifique (10,1%).
Secteur
Services d'information professionnelle
Agenda
25/06/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
S&P 500
Notations pour FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes
20
Dernier Cours de Cloture
427,3 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
454,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,37 %
