Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Fagron N.V.    FAGR   BE0003874915

FAGRON N.V.

(FAGR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur FAGRON N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Mirabaud - Discovery Europe A EUR AccNON-4.00%21.00%1.7M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur FAGRON N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.68%0.17%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Vaccin, Chine, Election, le décor est planté
Graphique FAGRON N.V.
Durée : Période :
Fagron N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Fagron N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,75 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,08%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FAGRON N.V.9.16%1 798
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.89%390 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.37%317 035
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.84%216 427
PFIZER, INC.-6.13%204 382
NOVARTIS AG-10.48%199 714
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group