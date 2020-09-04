Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Farfetch Limited    FTCH   KY30744W1070

FARFETCH LIMITED

(FTCH)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Les losers magnifiques
Graphique FARFETCH LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Farfetch Limited : Graphique analyse technique Farfetch Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,79 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 26,86 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 48,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,18%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -64,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FARFETCH LIMITED159.52%9 122
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.19%764 342
MEITUAN DIANPING157.70%199 178
SHOPIFY INC.155.47%122 056
PINDUODUO INC.126.76%102 708
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.90.08%54 041
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group