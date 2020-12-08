Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.    FMAO

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.

(FMAO)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 08/12 22:00:01
22.94 USD   +3.15%
ETFs positionnés sur FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.06%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Graphique FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 23,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,91%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,42%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,08%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.-26.24%245
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.48%371 515
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%268 828
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.86%251 651
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%195 423
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.78%169 030
