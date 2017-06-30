Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Fastly, Inc.    FSLY

FASTLY, INC.

(FSLY)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur FASTLY, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Internet ETF - USD-7.76%4.34%-Etats UnisActions - Technologies de l'information
First Trust Cloud Computing - USD-6.29%3.72%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-1.02%0.08%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...-3.92%0.01%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Cybersécurité : 10 champions de la croissance sur le Nasdaq
Graphique FASTLY, INC.
Durée : Période :
Fastly, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fastly, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 96,90 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 80,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FASTLY, INC.303.19%8 500
ACCENTURE12.11%150 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.65%118 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.76%108 918
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.75%59 563
VMWARE, INC.-9.43%57 755
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group