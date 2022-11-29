Fastned B : émet de nouvelles obligations à 4,5 ans avec un taux d'intérêt de 5%.

Texte standard

About Fastned:

Fastned is a charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations. The stations are located at high traffic locations along highways and in cities, where electric cars can add up to 300 km range in 20 minutes. Fastned's mission is to give freedom to electric drivers and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. As of today, Fastned has more than 220 stations operational in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Switzerland and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS:FAST). More information: fastnedcharging.com.