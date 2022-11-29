Fastned B : émet de nouvelles obligations à 4,5 ans avec un taux d'intérêt de 5%.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands,
29
Novembre
2022
|
07:30
Europe/Amsterdam
Fastned émet de nouvelles obligations à 4,5 ans avec un taux d'intérêt de 5%.
Amsterdam, 29 November 2022 - Fastned, l'entreprise européenne de recharge rapide, ouvre aujourd'hui la souscription à une nouvelle émission d'obligations. Le produit des obligations à 4,5 ans, rapporte un intérêt de 5 % par an. Il servira à financer la croissance du réseau de stations Fastned et les opérations générales de l'entreprise.
Les nouvelles obligations sont de 1000 euros chacune. Les détenteurs d'obligations Fastned achetées avant avril 2019 peuvent les échanger pour de nouvelles obligations. La souscription à l'émission des obligations débute aujourd'hui viale site internet de Fastnedet se terminera à 12h00 le 21 décembre 2022. Retrouvez plus d'informations sur le prospectusici.
Fastned dispose de 10 ans d'expérience dans le domaine de la recharge rapide de véhicules électriques. Son réseau connait une croissance rapide avec plus de 220 stations de recharge rapide aux Pays Bas, en Allemagne, Grande Bretagne, Belgique, Suisse et France. Avec un grand nombre de chantiers en cours, le réseau Fastned va s'accroître rapidement dans les prochaines semaines.
En Octobre 2022, le fonds d'infrastructure Schroders Capital a procédé à un investissement stratégique de 75 millions d'euros, qui accélérera la croissance future de Fastned et contribuera à atteindre l'objectif de plus de 400 stations d'ici 2024.
About Fastned:
Fastned is a charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations. The stations are located at high traffic locations along highways and in cities, where electric cars can add up to 300 km range in 20 minutes. Fastned's mission is to give freedom to electric drivers and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. As of today, Fastned has more than 220 stations operational in the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France and Switzerland and is working on expanding its fast charging network to the rest of Europe. Fastned is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker AMS:FAST). More information:fastnedcharging.com.
