Fastned B : remporte un appel d'offres majeur pour le développement de 18 stations de recharge rapide en France, doublant ainsi sa présence sur le territoire français

"This newly-won tender shows the confidence French toll road operators have in our fast charging concept, and is a tribute to the expertise we have developed over the past decade in the European market", said Pierre Courgeon, Country Manager for Fastned France. "We are committed to providing French EV drivers with a reliable, high-quality charging network that's accessible to all EV drivers and gives them the freedom to drive anywhere. Each new tender we win brings us a little closer to this goal".

"Clean mobility is an essential part of the energy transition, as the transportation sector alone is responsible for one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. Our responsibility as a public service provider, is to support these changes by facilitating the use of electric vehicles for long-distance journeys. By relying on Fastned, an expert in charging, we are accelerating the massive deployment of ultra-fast charging stations and thus meeting our ambition of equipping 100% of the service areas on our networks by the end of the year," says Arnaud Quémard, Managing Director of the Sanef group.

