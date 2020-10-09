Faurecia : Gaussin and Faurecia partner to develop a fleet of zero-emission logistics vehicles

Gaussin and Faurecia partner to develop a fleet of zero-emission logistics vehicles
Faurecia and Gaussin announced a partnership to equip a fleet of Gaussin's logistics and port vehicles with Faurecia's hydrogen storage systems.
Containing 5kg of hydrogen at 350 bars and with up to 12 hours of autonomy, the storage systems will be developed and produced by Faurecia at its global center of expertise in Bavans dedicated to hydrogen tanks.
Delivery of these systems will begin in 2020 for two types of Gaussin vehicles:
The ATM-H2, used for transport in logistics centers with a traction capacity of 38 tonnes,
The APM-H2, suited to ports, with a towing capacity of up to 75 tonnes.
The launch this week of our first hydrogen-powered vehicles is an important step in Gaussin's strategy to offer a full range of zero CO2 emission vehicles. Long seen as a technology for the day after tomorrow, the hydrogen-energy industry is gaining momentum and we are proud to be contributing to its future in partnership with a major French group such as Faurecia.
Christophe Gaussin
Chairman of Gaussin
Hydrogen Fuel Cell powertrains are perfectly suited to an intensive use case in vehicles that require high power and a long autonomy at zero emissions. This French partnership, with its global impact, is therefore an important step in Faurecia's hydrogen strategy to offer zero-emission solutions for commercial vehicles, off-road and industrial applications.
Mathias Miedreich
Executive Vice President of Faurecia Clean Mobility
Gaussin and Faurecia are both known for their expertise in the logistics and automotive industries as well as their innovation-driven culture. I'm very proud to support this partnership aimed at developing hydrogen-powered vehicles. This will pave the way for a more environmentally-friendly industry and create new skilled jobs in the region.