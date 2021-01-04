Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. Fonds
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur FAURECIA SE
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Cogefi Prospective P0.94M EURNON11.00%


ETFs positionnés sur FAURECIA SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR2.89%-0.09%France
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Par...1.66%9.29%Europe
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Pa...1.63%0.20%Europe
Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (D...1.5%3.68%-Monde
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE) - EUR0.57%-0.05%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR0.43%0.33%Europe
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Discretionary -...0.38%-0.34%-NC
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index E...0.24%-0.74%EAFE
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.24%-0.55%France
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.23%-0.70%France
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.22%-0.96%France
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.21%0.14%Europe
IShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF - D -...0.2%2.50%-Monde
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable EMU Equity - EUR0.19%-0.23%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.18%0.74%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Value 1C - EUR0.14%-0.32%Europe
IndexIQ Factors Sustainable Europe Equity ...0.1%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.09%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.09%-0.08%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.09%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.09%0.26%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.09%-0.14%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.09%0.61%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.09%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.09%0.49%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.09%0.00%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.08%0.04%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.08%0.32%-Europe
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.08%0.03%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.08%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.08%0.05%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.08%0.09%Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.08%0.23%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.08%0.07%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.08%0.05%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.08%0.09%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.08%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.08%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.08%0.13%-Europe
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Cyclical A-d...0.08%0.00%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.08%0.34%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.08%0.10%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.08%0.00%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.08%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.08%0.11%Europe
Invesco FTSE RAFI All World 3000 Dist - USD0.07%0.57%Monde
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.07%-1.36%Europe
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF -...0.07%1.61%Monde
SPDR MSCI World Consumer Discretionary - USD0.07%1.05%Monde
IShares MSCI World Consumer Discretionary ...0.06%1.20%-Monde
1  2Suiv.



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
4 équipementiers automobiles peu valorisés
Graphique FAURECIA SE
Durée : Période :
Faurecia SE : Graphique analyse technique Faurecia SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,46 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 55,73 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FAURECIA SE1.31%7 127
DENSO CORPORATION24.63%54 421
APTIV PLC21.50%42 130
CONTINENTAL AG5.27%30 575
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.28.08%28 451
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.31%23 908