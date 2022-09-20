Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00 19/09/2022
162.90 USD   +1.17%
15:23FEDEX : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
14:01FEDEX CORPORATION : Berenberg Bank conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
19/09Ford avertit sur ses résultats du T3 après des difficultés d'approvisionnement
DJ
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

FEDEX : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation neutre

20/09/2022 | 15:23
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, William Fitzalan Howard de chez Berenberg maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours est abaissé de 275 USD à 200 USD.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Toute l'actualité sur FEDEX CORPORATION
15:23FEDEX : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZD
14:01FEDEX CORPORATION : Berenberg Bank conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
19/09Ford avertit sur ses résultats du T3 après des difficultés d'approvisionnement
DJ
19/09Wall Street termine en hausse, rebond technique et chasse aux bonnes affaires
AW
19/09FEDEX CORPORATION : Vertical Research favorable sur le dossier
ZM
19/09BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street ouvre en baisse à la veille de la réunion de la Fed
RE
19/09BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Wall Street ouvre en baisse à la veille de la réunion de la Fed
RE
19/09FEDEX : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
19/09Les prix du pétrole brut ont terminé la semaine dernière en baisse en raison des inquié..
MT
19/09Et paf !
ZB
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur FEDEX CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 95 196 M - 95 101 M
Résultat net 2023 3 784 M - 3 781 M
Dette nette 2023 14 286 M - 14 272 M
PER 2023 11,4x
Rendement 2023 2,82%
Capitalisation 42 339 M 42 339 M 42 297 M
VE / CA 2023 0,59x
VE / CA 2024 0,57x
Nbr Employés 446 000
Flottant 75,5%
Graphique FEDEX CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
FedEx Corporation : Graphique analyse technique FedEx Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FEDEX CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 29
Dernier Cours de Clôture 162,90 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 228,52 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-37.02%42 339
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-16.01%156 386
DEUTSCHE POST AG-40.63%40 576
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-30.62%15 242
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-20.68%9 473
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-11.78%7 477