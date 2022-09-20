|
FEDEX : Berenberg maintient sa recommandation neutre
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, William Fitzalan Howard de chez Berenberg maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours est abaissé de 275 USD à 200 USD.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
95 196 M
-
95 101 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
3 784 M
-
3 781 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
14 286 M
-
14 272 M
|PER 2023
|11,4x
|Rendement 2023
|2,82%
|
|Capitalisation
|
42 339 M
42 339 M
42 297 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,59x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,57x
|Nbr Employés
|446 000
|Flottant
|75,5%
|
|Graphique FEDEX CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FEDEX CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|29
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|162,90 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|228,52 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|40,3%
