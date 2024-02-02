Ferrari N.V. est une société holding organisée autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - construction et vente de véhicules de sport de luxe (85,2% du CA) : marques 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, California T et FF. Le groupe propose également des pièces de rechange ; - fabrication et vente de moteurs (3,1%) : marque Maseratti ; - autres (11,7%) : activité de sponsoring, prestations de services financiers, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Italie (7,5%), Royaume Uni (10,5%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (29,6%), Etats-Unis (23,5%), Amériques (4,1%), Chine-Hong Kong-Taiwan (12,2%), Asie-Pacifique et Australie (12,6%).

Secteur Fabricants de voitures et camions