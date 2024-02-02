Action RACE FERRARI N.V.
Ferrari N.V.

Actions

RACE

NL0011585146

Fabricants de voitures et camions

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 21:11:30 02/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
378,7 USD -2,76 % Graphique intraday de Ferrari N.V. +11,10 % +11,67 %
20:31 FERRARI N.V. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
17:56 Piazza Affari en hausse timide ; Stellantis en tête AN

Dernières actualités sur Ferrari N.V.

FERRARI N.V. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Piazza Affari en hausse timide ; Stellantis en tête AN
FERRARI N.V. : ODDO BHF optimiste sur le dossier ZM
FERRARI N.V. : JPMorgan Chase confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
FERRARI : Barclays optimiste sur le dossier ZD
FERRARI : Oddo BHF relève son objectif de cours CF
Zalando : le titre profite de commentaires d'analystes CF
FERRARI : JP Morgan est neutre ZD
FERRARI : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZD
Ferrari : transfert surprise, Hamilton rejoint la Scuderia CF
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Dassault Systèmes, BNP Paribas, Ferrari, Pluxee, Safran, Schneider, Lonza... Our Logo
Les marchés à terme s'attendent à une hausse des marchés boursiers AN
Les Bourses mondiales dispersées après la Fed et avant les résultats de la tech AW
Ferrari franchit la barre d'un milliard d'euros de bénéfice en 2023 AW
Les Bourses mondiales dispersées après la Fed AW
Augmentation du bénéfice ajusté et du chiffre d'affaires net de Ferrari au 4ème trimestre ; publication des perspectives pour l'année 2024 ; hausse des actions MT
Point marchés-L'Europe clôture en baisse une séance chargée RE
La valeur du jour à Wall Street - Ferrari sur les chapeaux de roue en 2023 AO
Ferrari se rapproche des 100 milliards de dollars de valeur marchande grâce à l'augmentation des commandes RE
FERRARI : Jefferies maintient son opinion neutre ZD
FERRARI : UBS persiste à l'achat ZD
Ferrari : entouré après ses résultats annuels CF
FERRARI : Opinion positive de UBS ZD
FERRARI : RBC à l'achat ZD
Ferrari affiche un bénéfice ajusté et un chiffre d'affaires net en hausse au 4ème trimestre et émet des perspectives pour l'ensemble de l'année 2024 MT

Profil Société

Ferrari N.V. est une société holding organisée autour de 3 pôles d'activités : - construction et vente de véhicules de sport de luxe (85,2% du CA) : marques 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12berlinetta, 458 Speciale, 458 Speciale A, California T et FF. Le groupe propose également des pièces de rechange ; - fabrication et vente de moteurs (3,1%) : marque Maseratti ; - autres (11,7%) : activité de sponsoring, prestations de services financiers, etc. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Italie (7,5%), Royaume Uni (10,5%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (29,6%), Etats-Unis (23,5%), Amériques (4,1%), Chine-Hong Kong-Taiwan (12,2%), Asie-Pacifique et Australie (12,6%).
Secteur
Fabricants de voitures et camions
Agenda
17/04/2024 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Ferrari N.V.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
359 EUR
Objectif de cours Moyen
359 EUR
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,01 %
