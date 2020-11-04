Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  FFP    FFP   FR0000064784

FFP

(FFP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur FFP
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Echiquier Patrimoine ANON-8.00%-8.00%3.2M EUR
Invesco Cnttl Eur Sm Cp Eq C EUR AccNON-6.00%23.00%6.28M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La fièvre acheteuse
Graphique FFP
Durée : Période :
FFP : Graphique analyse technique FFP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,17 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 32,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FFP-31.15%2 082
BLACKROCK, INC.25.18%95 960
UBS GROUP AG-4.74%45 801
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.49%31 892
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.43%29 923
STATE STREET CORPORATION-21.14%22 008
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group