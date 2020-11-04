Fonds positionnés sur FFP Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position Echiquier Patrimoine A NON -8.00% -8.00% 3.2M EUR Invesco Cnttl Eur Sm Cp Eq C EUR Acc NON -6.00% 23.00% 6.28M EUR









Décryptage La fièvre acheteuse

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,17 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 71,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 42,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 32,0%

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
FFP -31.15% 2 082
BLACKROCK, INC. 25.18% 95 960
UBS GROUP AG -4.74% 45 801
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -28.49% 31 892
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. 8.43% 29 923
STATE STREET CORPORATION -21.14% 22 008