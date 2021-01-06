Stellantis : une entrée au capital de Rome n'est pas "taboue" - vice-ministre

PARIS/BARCELONE (Agefi-Dow Jones)--Le vice-ministre italien de l'Economie, Antonio Misiani, a déclaré dans un entretien à La Repubblica qu'une prise de participation de l'Etat Italien dans Stellantis, la fusion entre PSA et Fiat Chrysler, ne devait pas être exclue.

Une telle opération ne doit pas être considérée comme un "tabou" car la fusion concerne l'intérêt national de l'Italie, a-t-il affirmé au quotidien.

Le membre du gouvernement italien a néanmoins souligné qu'un tel investissement ne pourrait être réalisé que sous certaines conditions qui ne sont actuellement pas réunies.

Interrogés par l'agence Agefi-Dow Jones, des porte-parole de PSA et Fiat Chrysler n'ont pas fait de commentaire.

Après avoir reçu lundi l'approbation des actionnaires des deux constructeurs automobiles, Stellantis verra officiellement le jour le 16 janvier.

L'Etat français, via BPIfrance, disposera dans le nouvel ensemble d'une participation d'un peu plus de 6%.

--Italy could take a stake in Stellantis, the new automotive company which Peugeot SA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will merge into after their tie-up, Italy's deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani tells La Repubblica.

--The move shouldn't be seen as a "taboo" since Stellantis "involves the national interest from an occupational and industrial point of view," Mr. Misiani tells the Italian daily.

--However, Mr. Misiani says such an investment could only materialize under certain conditions which aren't present at the moment, La Repubblica reports.

January 06, 2021 06:23 ET (11:23 GMT)