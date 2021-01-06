Connexion
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.

(FCA)
Stellantis : une entrée au capital de Rome n'est pas "taboue" - vice-ministre

06/01/2021 | 12:24
PARIS/BARCELONE (Agefi-Dow Jones)--Le vice-ministre italien de l'Economie, Antonio Misiani, a déclaré dans un entretien à La Repubblica qu'une prise de participation de l'Etat Italien dans Stellantis, la fusion entre PSA et Fiat Chrysler, ne devait pas être exclue.

Une telle opération ne doit pas être considérée comme un "tabou" car la fusion concerne l'intérêt national de l'Italie, a-t-il affirmé au quotidien.

Le membre du gouvernement italien a néanmoins souligné qu'un tel investissement ne pourrait être réalisé que sous certaines conditions qui ne sont actuellement pas réunies.

Interrogés par l'agence Agefi-Dow Jones, des porte-parole de PSA et Fiat Chrysler n'ont pas fait de commentaire.

Après avoir reçu lundi l'approbation des actionnaires des deux constructeurs automobiles, Stellantis verra officiellement le jour le 16 janvier.

L'Etat français, via BPIfrance, disposera dans le nouvel ensemble d'une participation d'un peu plus de 6%.

-Julien Marion, Agefi-Dow Jones; avec le bureau de Barcelone de Dow Jones Newswires +33 (0)1 41 27 47 94; jmarion@agefi.fr ed: ECH

Site Internet: https://www.repubblica.it/economia/2021/01/05/news/misiani_staremo_attenti_all_impatto_dell_operazione_sugli_stabilimenti_italiani_-281291730/amp/

Agefi-Dow Jones The financial newswire

-0-

--Italy could take a stake in Stellantis, the new automotive company which Peugeot SA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will merge into after their tie-up, Italy's deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani tells La Repubblica.

--The move shouldn't be seen as a "taboo" since Stellantis "involves the national interest from an occupational and industrial point of view," Mr. Misiani tells the Italian daily.

--However, Mr. Misiani says such an investment could only materialize under certain conditions which aren't present at the moment, La Repubblica reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2MsLByb

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 06:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -0.50%14.77 Cours en différé.1.23%
PEUGEOT SA -0.92%22.47 Cours en temps réel.1.65%
Toute l'actualité sur FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.
12:24STELLANTIS : une entrée au capital de Rome n'est pas "taboue" - vice-ministre
DJ
08:44BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
08:35FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Un ministre italien n'exclut pas un investissement..
RE
05/01USA : le secteur automobile termine 2020 sur une note d'espoir
AW
05/01PLANÈTE BOURSE : La revue de presse du mardi 5 janvier 2021
04/01FCA : les actionnaires approuvent la fusion avec PSA
CF
04/01Feu vert au mariage de Peugeot et Fiat dans un marché en pleine révolution
AW
04/01PSA-FCA  : les actionnaires approuvent la fusion
AO
04/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Les actionnaires de PSA et FCA valident la mégafus..
DJ
04/01FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Les actionnaires de Fiat Chrysler approuvent à leu..
DJ
Plus d'actualités
