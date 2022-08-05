Connexion
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:21 05/08/2022
96.17 USD   -0.41%
18:01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
14:01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
04/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : DA Davidson à l'achat
ZM
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

05/08/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 14 759 M - 14 427 M
Résultat net 2022 1 412 M - 1 380 M
Dette nette 2022 15 780 M - 15 425 M
PER 2022 41,6x
Rendement 2022 1,90%
Capitalisation 58 709 M 58 709 M 57 388 M
VE / CA 2022 5,05x
VE / CA 2023 4,77x
Nbr Employés 65 000
Flottant 96,5%
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 33
Dernier Cours de Clôture 96,57 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 127,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie L. Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-11.53%58 709
INTUIT INC.-27.51%131 533
ADYEN N.V.-21.87%57 219
WORLDLINE-12.26%12 366
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-38.74%9 555
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-67.63%9 323