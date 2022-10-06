Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:03 05/10/2022
79.60 USD   +0.08%
13:01Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier
ZM
26/09Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Barclays favorable sur le dossier
ZM
23/09Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Goldman Sachs à l'achat
ZM
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier

06/10/2022
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 14 672 M - 14 882 M
Résultat net 2022 1 319 M - 1 338 M
Dette nette 2022 16 370 M - 16 604 M
PER 2022 37,7x
Rendement 2022 2,33%
Capitalisation 48 395 M 48 395 M 49 087 M
VE / CA 2022 4,41x
VE / CA 2023 4,22x
Nbr Employés 65 000
Flottant 95,9%
Graphique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 35
Dernier Cours de Clôture 79,60 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 118,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 48,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie L. Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-27.07%48 395
INTUIT INC.-35.70%116 576
ADYEN N.V.-39.94%42 396
WORLDLINE-13.39%11 778
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-39.41%9 472
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-79.20%6 047