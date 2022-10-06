|
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Goldman Sachs favorable sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
14 672 M
14 882 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 319 M
1 338 M
|Dette nette 2022
16 370 M
16 604 M
|PER 2022
|37,7x
|Rendement 2022
|2,33%
|Capitalisation
48 395 M
48 395 M
49 087 M
|VE / CA 2022
|4,41x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,22x
|Nbr Employés
|65 000
|Flottant
|95,9%
|Graphique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|35
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|79,60 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|118,07 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|48,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs