Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Goldman Sachs toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
14 583 M
-
14 941 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 135 M
-
1 163 M
|Dette nette 2022
15 805 M
-
16 193 M
|PER 2022
|30,3x
|Rendement 2022
|3,18%
|Capitalisation
|
34 764 M
34 764 M
35 619 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,47x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,36x
|Nbr Employés
|65 000
|Flottant
|95,9%
|Graphique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|35
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|57,18 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|100,70 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|76,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs