    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:15 09/08/2022
98.88 USD   +0.81%
18:01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
08/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : BNP Paribas Exane persiste à l'achat
ZM
08/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : JPMorgan Chase toujours à l'achat
ZM
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

09/08/2022 | 18:01
Toute l'actualité sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
18:01FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
08/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : BNP Paribas Exane persiste à l'achat
ZM
08/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : JPMorgan Chase toujours à l'achat
ZM
08/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Mizuho Securities toujours à l'achat
ZM
05/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : UBS toujours positif
ZM
05/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : Baird maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : RBC Capital Markets optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
04/08FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : DA Davidson à l'achat
ZM
04/08Fidelity National annonce une hausse de son BPA ajusté et de son chiffre d'affaires au ..
MT
04/08GUIDAGE : (FIS) FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES prévoit une fourchette de revenus p..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 14 707 M - 14 391 M
Résultat net 2022 1 351 M - 1 322 M
Dette nette 2022 16 193 M - 15 845 M
PER 2022 45,2x
Rendement 2022 1,87%
Capitalisation 59 631 M 59 631 M 58 348 M
VE / CA 2022 5,16x
VE / CA 2023 4,89x
Nbr Employés 65 000
Flottant 96,0%
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. | Zone bourse
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 35
Dernier Cours de Clôture 98,08 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 125,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie L. Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.14%59 631
INTUIT INC.-27.09%131 662
ADYEN N.V.-21.26%57 604
WORLDLINE-12.90%12 264
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-65.29%9 996
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-39.86%9 402