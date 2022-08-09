|
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Susquehanna maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
14 707 M
-
14 391 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 351 M
-
1 322 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
16 193 M
-
15 845 M
|PER 2022
|45,2x
|Rendement 2022
|1,87%
|
|Capitalisation
|
59 631 M
59 631 M
58 348 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,16x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,89x
|Nbr Employés
|65 000
|Flottant
|96,0%
|
|Graphique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|35
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|98,08 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|125,10 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs