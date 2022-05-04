Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    FIS   US31620M1062

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.

(FIS)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  04/05 19:28:57
100.97 USD   +1.34%
19:05FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
19:02FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : Raymond James réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
14:03FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. : Berenberg Bank favorable sur le dossier
ZM
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/05/2022 | 19:05
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 14 846 M - 14 082 M
Résultat net 2022 1 543 M - 1 464 M
Dette nette 2022 17 050 M - 16 172 M
PER 2022 38,2x
Rendement 2022 1,80%
Capitalisation 60 847 M 60 847 M 57 713 M
VE / CA 2022 5,25x
VE / CA 2023 4,82x
Nbr Employés 65 000
Flottant 96,6%
Graphique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Durée : Période :
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Clôture 99,63 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 135,45 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gary A. Norcross Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie L. Ferris Chief Operating Officer
James W. Woodall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ido Gileadi Chief Operating Officer
Keith W. Hughes Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.72%60 847
INTUIT INC.-33.02%121 847
ADYEN N.V.-31.89%51 406
KAKAO PAY CORP.-38.97%11 359
WORLDLINE-21.75%11 344
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-43.13%8 805