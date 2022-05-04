|
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|Recommandations des analystes sur FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
14 846 M
-
14 082 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 543 M
-
1 464 M
|Dette nette 2022
17 050 M
-
16 172 M
|PER 2022
|38,2x
|Rendement 2022
|1,80%
|Capitalisation
60 847 M
60 847 M
57 713 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,25x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,82x
|Nbr Employés
|65 000
|Flottant
|96,6%
|Graphique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|99,63 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|135,45 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|36,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs