Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(FIE)
15/01 18:42:23
70.175 EUR   -0.32%
FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation neutre

15/01/2021 | 18:04
La recherche de DZ Bank a confirmé son opinion sur le titre et reste à neutre.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 1 421 M 1 719 M -
Résultat net 2020 111 M 134 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 38,0 M 45,9 M -
PER 2020 53,6x
Rendement 2020 2,22%
Capitalisation 5 913 M 7 182 M -
VE / CA 2020 4,13x
VE / CA 2021 3,57x
Nbr Employés 21 031
Flottant 28,3%
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 71,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 70,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,99%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.94%7 182
GRANDVISION N.V.0.59%7 906
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.14.48%4 201
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-3.69%1 506
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.7.14%465
FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS0.52%48
