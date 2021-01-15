|
FIELMANN AG : DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation neutre
La recherche de DZ Bank a confirmé son opinion sur le titre et reste à neutre.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
1 421 M
1 719 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
111 M
134 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
38,0 M
45,9 M
-
|PER 2020
|53,6x
|Rendement 2020
|2,22%
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 913 M
7 182 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|4,13x
|VE / CA 2021
|3,57x
|Nbr Employés
|21 031
|Flottant
|28,3%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
71,10 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
70,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
17,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
0,99%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-24,7%
