FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank à l'achat
L'analyste Volker Bosse du bureau de recherche Baader Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 78 EUR.
Données financières
CA 2020
1 421 M
1 723 M
-
Résultat net 2020
111 M
135 M
-
Tréso. nette 2020
0,61 M
0,74 M
-
PER 2020
50,8x
Rendement 2020
2,20%
Capitalisation
5 652 M
6 838 M
-
VE / CA 2020
3,98x
VE / CA 2021
3,39x
Nbr Employés
21 031
Flottant
28,3%
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court Terme
Moyen Terme
Long Terme
Tendances
Neutre
Neutre
Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
10
Objectif de cours Moyen
|
72,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
67,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
7,73%
Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-21,2%
