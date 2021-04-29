Connexion
FIELMANN AG : Baader Bank à l'achat

29/04/2021 | 13:19
L'analyste Volker Bosse du bureau de recherche Baader Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 78 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 1 421 M 1 723 M -
Résultat net 2020 111 M 135 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,61 M 0,74 M -
PER 2020 50,8x
Rendement 2020 2,20%
Capitalisation 5 652 M 6 838 M -
VE / CA 2020 3,98x
VE / CA 2021 3,39x
Nbr Employés 21 031
Flottant 28,3%
Graphique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 67,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,73%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -21,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Marc Fielmann Co-Chief Executive Officer, Head-HR & IT
Georg Alexander Zeiss Head-Finance, Properties & Legal Compliance
Mark Karlheinz Binz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Joachim Oltersdorf Member-Supervisory Board
Pier Paolo Righi Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.28%6 838
GRANDVISION N.V.5.29%8 242
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.13.38%4 181
JINS HOLDINGS INC.15.78%1 684
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.41.91%629
FOCUS POINT HOLDINGS29.69%67
