Filae : Avis de reprise de cotation

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Reprise de cotation
FILAE
PLACE:
Paris
AVIS N°:
PAR_20210420_09827_GRO
DATE:
20/04/2021
MARCHE:
EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS
Reprise de cotation
La cotation des actions FILAE ci-dessous sera reprise sur EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS dans les conditions suivantes :
Reprise des cotations:
21/04/2021 9:00 CET
Motif:
A la demande de l'émetteur, suite à la publication
d'un communiqué
Purge du carnet d'ordres:
A l'issue de la séance de bourse du 20/04/2021
Renouvellement des ordres:
21/04/2021
Ordres à renouveler:
Nouveaux ordres clients
Libellé:
FILAE
ISIN:
FR0010221069
Code Euronext:
FR0010221069
Mnémonique:
ALFIL
Les renseignements fournis dans le présent avis sont donnés uniquement à titre d'information afin d'assurer le bon fonctionnement du marché et ne constituent pas une recommandation d'investissement.
Le contenu du présent avis est fourni « en l'état » sur base d'éléments communiqués à l'opérateur de marché sans aucune garantie ou engagement de quelque nature que ce soit par Euronext. Euronext décline toute responsabilité quant à l'utilisation directe ou indirecte du contenu du présent avis, notamment pour toutes pertes ou dommages liés. Aucune information contenue ou à laquelle il est fait référence dans cet avis ne peut être considérée comme créatrice de droits ou d'obligations. La création de droits et d'obligations afférents à des instruments financiers qui sont négociés sur les marchés opérés par les filiales d'Euronext ne peut résulter que des seules règles de l'opérateur de marché concerné.
Les marchés d'Euronext comprennent notamment les marchés opérés par Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Oslo et Euronext Paris, définis respectivement comme les marchés d'Amsterdam, de Bruxelles, de Dublin, de Lisbonne, d'Oslo et de Paris, selon le contexte.
Euronext désigne Euronext N.V. et ses affiliés. © 2021, Euronext N.V. - Tous droits réservés.
