Filae : Avis de suspension de cotation

19/04/2021 | 17:27
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Suspension de cotation

FILAE

PLACE:

Paris

AVIS N°:

PAR_20210419_09711_GRO

DATE:

19/04/2021

MARCHE:

EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

Suspension de cotation

La cotation des actions FILAE ci-dessous est suspendue sur EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS dans les conditions suivantes :

Suspension:

19/04/2021 16:00 CET

Motif:

A la demande de la société, dans l'attente de la

publication d'un communiqué de presse et

jusqu'à nouvel avis

Libellé:

FILAE

Code ISIN:

FR0010221069

Code Euronext:

FR0010221069

Mnémonique:

ALFIL

Les renseignements fournis dans le présent avis sont donnés uniquement à titre d'information afin d'assurer le bon fonctionnement du marché et ne constituent pas une recommandation d'investissement.

Le contenu du présent avis est fourni « en l'état » sur base d'éléments communiqués à l'opérateur de marché sans aucune garantie ou engagement de quelque nature que ce soit par Euronext. Euronext décline toute responsabilité quant à l'utilisation directe ou indirecte du contenu du présent avis, notamment pour toutes pertes ou dommages liés. Aucune information contenue ou à laquelle il est fait référence dans cet avis ne peut être considérée comme créatrice de droits ou d'obligations. La création de droits et d'obligations afférents à des instruments financiers qui sont négociés sur les marchés opérés par les filiales d'Euronext ne peut résulter que des seules règles de l'opérateur de marché concerné.

Page 1 of 3

Les marchés d'Euronext comprennent notamment les marchés opérés par Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Oslo et Euronext Paris, définis respectivement comme les marchés d'Amsterdam, de Bruxelles, de Dublin, de Lisbonne, d'Oslo et de Paris, selon le contexte.

Euronext désigne Euronext N.V. et ses affiliés. © 2021, Euronext N.V. - Tous droits réservés.

Page 2 of 3

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Trading suspension

FILAE

LOCATION:

Paris

NOTICE:

PAR_20210419_09711_GRO

DATE:

19/04/2021

MARKET:

EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

Trading suspension

Trading on ordinary shares below issued by FILAE is suspended on EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS into the following conditions:

Suspension:

19/04/2021 16:00 CET

Reason:

Requested by the company, pending the

publication of a press release and until

further notice

Designation:

FILAE

ISIN code:

FR0010221069

Euronext code:

FR0010221069

Symbol:

ALFIL

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided "as is" based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Oslo and Euronext Paris, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. © 2021, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Filae SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
