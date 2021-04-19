Filae : Avis de suspension de cotation

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Trading suspension FILAE LOCATION: Paris NOTICE: PAR_20210419_09711_GRO DATE: 19/04/2021 MARKET: EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS

Trading suspension

Trading on ordinary shares below issued by FILAE is suspended on EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS into the following conditions:

Suspension: 19/04/2021 16:00 CET Reason: Requested by the company, pending the publication of a press release and until further notice

Designation: FILAE ISIN code: FR0010221069 Euronext code: FR0010221069 Symbol: ALFIL

