Financiere de l'Odet : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2020

23/04/2021 | 19:26
23 avril 2021

FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET

Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2020

Financière de l'Odet annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l'exercice 2020.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l'adresse www.financiere-odet.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).

Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.

Disclaimer

Financière de l'Odet SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 17:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
