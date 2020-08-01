Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Financière de l'Odet SE    ODET   FR0000062234

FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET SE

(ODET)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Sextant PEA ANON-5.00%25.00%3.39M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La guerre de la Tech aura bien lieu
Graphique FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET SE
Durée : Période :
Financière de l'Odet SE : Graphique analyse technique Financière de l'Odet SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET SE-13.81%3 342
VIVENDI SE-8.56%31 347
BOLLORÉ SE-19.18%10 765
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.32.54%6 708
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-5.67%6 529
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD4.70%4 999
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group