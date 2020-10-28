Fonds positionnés sur FINANCIÈRE DE TUBIZE S.A. Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position DPAM Capital B Eqs Belgium B Cap NON -22.00% -9.00% 3.59M EUR DPAM INVEST B Eq Eur SC Sus B NON -14.00% 19.00% 6.39M EUR









Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Objectif de cours Moyen 120,00 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,60 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,6% Ecart / Objectif Bas 54,6% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) FINANCIÈRE DE TUBIZE S.A. 22.20% 4 103 JOHNSON & JOHNSON -1.86% 379 007 ROCHE HOLDING AG -4.55% 282 543 PFIZER INC. -4.47% 210 717 MERCK & CO., INC. -14.25% 199 405 NOVARTIS AG -16.94% 185 381