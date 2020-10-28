Connexion
FINANCIÈRE DE TUBIZE S.A.

(TUB)
Fonds positionnés sur FINANCIÈRE DE TUBIZE S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
DPAM Capital B Eqs Belgium B CapNON-22.00%-9.00%3.59M EUR
DPAM INVEST B Eq Eur SC Sus BNON-14.00%19.00%6.39M EUR





Graphique FINANCIÈRE DE TUBIZE S.A.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 120,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,60 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 54,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FINANCIÈRE DE TUBIZE S.A.22.20%4 103
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.86%379 007
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.55%282 543
PFIZER INC.-4.47%210 717
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.25%199 405
NOVARTIS AG-16.94%185 381
