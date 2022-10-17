Recherche avancée
    FAF   US31847R1023

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:24 17/10/2022
46.23 USD   +1.60%
15:01First American Financial Corporation : Barclays à l'achat
ZM
15:01First American Financial Corporation : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/10L'intégration de Vesta à la solution FraudGuard de First American Data & Analytics’ permet une détection de la fraude et une prise de décision transparentes.
CI
First American Financial Corporation : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

17/10/2022 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 8 049 M - 8 259 M
Résultat net 2022 519 M - 533 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 9,54x
Rendement 2022 4,57%
Capitalisation 4 739 M 4 739 M 4 863 M
Capi. / CA 2022 0,59x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,65x
Nbr Employés 22 233
Flottant 96,5%
Tendances analyse technique FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 45,50 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 63,20 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 38,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis J. Gilmore Chairman
Jim H. Rogers Vice President-Investments
James Louis Doti Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-41.84%4 739
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.39%38 753
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-10.82%38 561
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.57%35 798
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.22.52%35 318
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.69%24 451