|
First American Financial Corporation : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
8 049 M
-
8 259 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
519 M
-
533 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|9,54x
|Rendement 2022
|4,57%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 739 M
4 739 M
4 863 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,59x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,65x
|Nbr Employés
|22 233
|Flottant
|96,5%
|
|Graphique FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|45,50 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|63,20 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|38,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs