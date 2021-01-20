Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  First Majestic Silver Corp.    AG   CA32076V1031

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

(AG)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...-2.68%0.66%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...0.63%0.50%CanadaActions
Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index ...-0.04%0.11%-CanadaActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...-0.17%0.10%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...-0.04%0.10%CanadaActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
Durée : Période :
First Majestic Silver Corp. : Graphique analyse technique First Majestic Silver Corp. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,28 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,09 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -10,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.-5.88%2 800
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED7.02%26 550
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED3.20%12 078
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED9.89%11 406
ALROSA5.72%10 164
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.4.61%6 699
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ