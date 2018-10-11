Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  First Real Estate Investment Trust    AW9U   SG1U27933225

FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AW9U)
ETFs positionnés sur FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers MSCI Singapore 1C - USD0.20%0.11%SingapourActions
Xtrackers MSCI Singapore 2C - USD0.80%0.11%SingapourActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...-1.78%0.04%MondeActions
IShares International Developed Pro...0.11%0.03%MondeActions



Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.51%248
WELLTOWER INC.8.76%30 719
VENTAS10.09%20 951
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-1.49%16 861
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.0.05%12 997
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.6.83%8 993
