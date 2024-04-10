Action FCFS FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

Actions

FCFS

US33768G1076

Crédit/Prêt aux particuliers

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:41:30 10/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
129,7 USD +3,03 % Graphique intraday de FirstCash Holdings, Inc. +1,84 % +16,18 %
15:01 FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC. : TD Cowen relève à l'achat ZM
08/03 Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 131 060 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC. : TD Cowen relève à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 131 060 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 583 269 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 7 470 190 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 10 266 120 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
L'unité FirstCash lance une offre de billets de premier rang d'une valeur de 500 millions de dollars MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 8 162 521 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 046 100 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC. : Stephens Inc. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour l'année 2024 CI
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 28 février 2024 CI
FirstCash : bénéfices non GAAP au 4ème trimestre, augmentation du chiffre d'affaires MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 007 610 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de FirstCash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 4 312 682 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de FirstCash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 218 040 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 4 552 374 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 11 449 523 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 400 324 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 11 190 698 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
FirstCash Holdings : bénéfices ajustés du 3ème trimestre, augmentation des revenus MT
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 30 novembre 2023 CI
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 9 271 003 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Firstcash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 11 257 363 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de FirstCash Holdings a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 275 417 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT

Graphique FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

Graphique FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. est un exploitant de magasins de prêts sur gages aux États-Unis et en Amérique latine. C'est un fournisseur de solutions de paiement au point de vente (POS) axées sur la technologie et destinées aux consommateurs ayant besoin de liquidités et de crédit aux États-Unis et à Porto Rico. Elle exerce deux activités : les opérations de prêt sur gage et les solutions de paiement au détail sur le lieu de vente, qui sont organisées en trois secteurs d'activité. Le secteur des prêts sur gages aux États-Unis comprend les opérations de prêts sur gages dans 29 États américains et le district de Columbia, tandis que le secteur des prêts sur gages en Amérique latine comprend les opérations de prêts sur gages au Mexique, au Guatemala, en Colombie et au Salvador. Le segment des solutions de paiement au détail sur le lieu de vente comprend les activités d'American First Finance, LLC (AFF) dans les 50 États américains, le district de Columbia et Porto Rico. Ses magasins de prêts sur gages achètent et vendent une variété de bijoux, d'appareils électroniques, d'appareils électroménagers, d'articles de sport, d'instruments de musique et d'autres marchandises, et accordent de petits prêts sur gages sans recours, garantis par des biens personnels mis en gage.
Secteur
Crédit/Prêt aux particuliers
Agenda
25/04/2024 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour FirstCash Holdings, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
D+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
125,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
133,5 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,01 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Prêts à la consommation - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC. Action FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
+16,18 % 5,68 Md
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED Action Bajaj Finance Limited
-1,33 % 53,43 Md
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD. Action Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
+1,09 % 33,04 Md
JIO FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED Action Jio Financial Services Limited
+57,85 % 28,08 Md
ORIX CORPORATION Action ORIX Corporation
+22,63 % 24,92 Md
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL Action Synchrony Financial
+10,84 % 17,22 Md
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED Action Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited
-5,48 % 12,22 Md
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED Action Shriram Finance Limited
+23,07 % 11,52 Md
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Action SoFi Technologies, Inc.
-20,70 % 8,34 Md
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED Action Muthoot Finance Limited
+11,73 % 8,09 Md
Prêts à la consommation - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action FCFS
  4. Actualités FirstCash Holdings, Inc.
  5. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. : TD Cowen relève à l'achat