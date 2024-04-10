FirstCash Holdings, Inc. est un exploitant de magasins de prêts sur gages aux États-Unis et en Amérique latine. C'est un fournisseur de solutions de paiement au point de vente (POS) axées sur la technologie et destinées aux consommateurs ayant besoin de liquidités et de crédit aux États-Unis et à Porto Rico. Elle exerce deux activités : les opérations de prêt sur gage et les solutions de paiement au détail sur le lieu de vente, qui sont organisées en trois secteurs d'activité. Le secteur des prêts sur gages aux États-Unis comprend les opérations de prêts sur gages dans 29 États américains et le district de Columbia, tandis que le secteur des prêts sur gages en Amérique latine comprend les opérations de prêts sur gages au Mexique, au Guatemala, en Colombie et au Salvador. Le segment des solutions de paiement au détail sur le lieu de vente comprend les activités d'American First Finance, LLC (AFF) dans les 50 États américains, le district de Columbia et Porto Rico. Ses magasins de prêts sur gages achètent et vendent une variété de bijoux, d'appareils électroniques, d'appareils électroménagers, d'articles de sport, d'instruments de musique et d'autres marchandises, et accordent de petits prêts sur gages sans recours, garantis par des biens personnels mis en gage.

